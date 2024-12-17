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News   Antisemitism

Belgian MP appointed as diplomatic envoy for leading Jewish organization

Michael Freilich is the first Orthodox Jewish lawmaker in Belgium.

Dec. 17, 2024
Yossi Lempkowicz
N-VA's Michael Freilich pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Nov. 7, 2024. Photo by Eric Lalmand/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images.
N-VA’s Michael Freilich pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Nov. 7, 2024. Photo by Eric Lalmand/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images.

The Brussels-based European Jewish Association (EJA), one of Europe’s most prominent pan-European Jewish organizations, has announced the appointment of Belgian Parliament Member and Antwerp City Councilor Michael Freilich as its Special Diplomatic Envoy for Intercultural Dialogue and Holocaust Remembrance.

Based in Brussels, the EJA, a federation of hundreds of Jewish communities across Europe, is championing Jewish cultural heritage, combating antisemitism and strengthening Jewish communities.

Earlier this year, the organization hosted Elon Musk on a commemorative visit to Auschwitz, underscoring its commitment to Holocaust education and remembrance.

EJA chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin expressed his confidence in Freilich’s appointment, stating: “Michael Freilich brings years of dedication and expertise to this new role. His insights, extensive network and leadership are invaluable assets that will help build bridges between communities. Together, we aim to further bolster our efforts in combating antisemitism and fostering understanding.”

In a statement on his appointment, Freilich, who is the first Orthodox Jewish member of the Belgian parliament, said: “I am deeply honored to collaborate with the European Jewish Association in this capacity. This role presents a unique opportunity to drive concrete diplomatic initiatives, safeguard Jewish life and promote interfaith dialogue. I look forward to delivering tangible results and reinforcing the resilience of Jewish communities across Europe.”

Freilich’s appointment has been made in consultation with Bart De Wever, leader of the NV-A (New Flemish Alliance) political party, the largest in Belgium. De Wever, who is mayor of Antwerp, is also a key figure currently negotiating to form a coalition government and to become the next Belgian prime minister.

Commenting on the development, De Wever said: “Michael Freilich’s new role strengthens his position as a prominent voice in Belgian politics and the international Jewish community.”

Freilich, who had edited the Antwerp-based Joods Actueel monthly for 12 years before entering politics in 2018, will continue to serve as a member of Parliament and Antwerp city councilor, roles he sees as complementary to his work with the EJA, furthering his mission to advocate for Jewish interests and intercultural harmony.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Europe
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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