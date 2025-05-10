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News   Antisemitism

Belgian PM: ‘Security of the Jewish community paramount’

Money from the probe into the Belgian Railways’ role in the Nazi deportations will be used to benefit the community, Bart De Wever announced.

May. 10, 2025
Yossi Lempkowicz
Bart De Wever
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever visits the European Commission in Brussels on March 25, 2025. Photo by Dati Bendo via Wikimedia Commons.

“I want to continue to keep close to my heart that the security of the Jewish community in Antwerp, and now in the rest of the country, remains paramount,’’ Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever declared at an annual Holocaust Remembrance ceremony organized by the Forum of Jewish Organizations on Thursday evening.

His speech was almost entirely about the horror of the Holocaust, the importance of remembrance education and the safety of the Jewish community in times of rising antisemitism.

Bart De Wever pointed out that antisemitism comes from different quarters. “The violent conflict in the Middle East, the images of which are burned into our eyes, is being misused by some to identify Jewish people with evil. This idea has always been dormant in far-right and Islamist circles, but very disturbingly, it is becoming increasingly normalized here in Europe on the left,” he said.

He talked about the city of Antwerp’s achievements on remembrance education such as a permanent exhibition in a museum and teaching packages for schools.

The prime minister also announced that proceeds from the investigation into the Belgian Railways’ (NMBS') role in the Nazi deportations during World War II would be used for initiatives supporting the Jewish community.

European Jewish Association Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin said, “We highly commend Prime Minister De Wever for his heartfelt words and strong commitment during the Holocaust Remembrance event.

“His clear stance against antisemitism and his intention to invest in remembrance and educational initiatives represent important steps toward justice and healing.’’

Margolin emphasized the importance of translating this meaningful announcement into concrete action over the coming months: “Words are powerful, but actions are essential. We look forward to seeing these commitments put into practice swiftly and effectively.’

“The EJA [European Jewish Association] remains dedicated to collaborating with European governments and institutions in combating antisemitism, promoting remembrance and ensuring the safety and well-being of Jewish communities across Europe,’’ Margolin said.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Europe
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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