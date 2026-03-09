Global antisemitism up 34% after Iran war outbreak

Global antisemitic incidents have surged 34% since the outbreak of the war against Iran, according to new data released on Sunday by the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s Antisemitism Research Center.

The center recorded 154 incidents in the first week of the conflict, with nearly half directly linked to the war, including incitement against Jews, conspiracy theories blaming Israel or Jews for the fighting and public glorification of the Iranian regime.

CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa warned that extremists are exploiting the conflict to promote hatred toward Jews. He urged governments and civil society to follow the United States’ lead in condemning antisemitism and protecting Jewish communities.

The group said the spike continues a pattern seen during previous conflicts involving Israel, when global antisemitic activity rises sharply.