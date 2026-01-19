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News   Antisemitism

Greece revokes asylum status of Gazan who praised Oct. 7, Hamas

Alkhatib continued to disseminate extremist propaganda after arriving in Europe. Now he lives in Brussels.

Jan. 19, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz
Mohanad Alkhatib alongside then-Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh. Source: Mohanad Alkhatib/Social Media.
Mohanad Alkhatib alongside then-Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh. Source: Mohanad Alkhatib/Social Media.

The Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum took the decision to revoke the asylum status of Mohanad Alkhatib, a Palestinian from Gaza, following clear evidence of his public glorification of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks against Israel and his continued activity as a propagandist and apologist for Hamas in Europe.

Following evidence presented by the Israeli embassy in Athens to the Greek minister of migration and asylum, Athanasios Plevris, the ministry determined that Alkhatib “poses a threat to public order and to the Jewish community in particular.” As a result, the asylum status granted to him in March 2025 has been revoked.

Videos circulating online show Alkhatib openly rejoicing during the events of Oct. 7, 2023, which claimed the lives of some 1,200 people, while present in the border area between Israel and Gaza, and expressing praise for the Hamas massacre.

His social media profiles also feature photographs in which he poses alongside senior Hamas figures, including former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

In the period following Oct. 7, Alkhatib’s online activity continued to glorify Hamas. He notably paid tribute to a confirmed Hamas member, Hassan Eslaieh, describing him as a close friend and “companion since the beginning of the war.” Eslaieh was an employee of Hamas-affiliated Al Quds TV and worked closely with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

After arriving in Europe, Alkhatib continued to disseminate extremist propaganda. On June 23, 2025, he published a message praising an Iranian strike “toward the American base,” referring to Al Udeid Air Base near Doha, writing: “May God protect our people in Qatar and may God guide Iran’s aim toward the American base.”

Despite all this, he was able to enter Belgium and to take residence in Brussels. Alkhatib was photographed attending anti-Israel events in the Belgian capital in recent months. He is currently present in Belgium, where he has been questioned by the authorities regarding his activities. His subsequent application for asylum in Belgium has been denied and he has lodged an appeal against that decision.

In a statement, the European Jewish Association (EJA) welcomed the Greek decision to revoke Alkhatib’s asylum status.

“We thank the Greek Minister of Migration, H.E. Athanasios Plevris, and the Governor of the Asylum Service, Mr. Marios Kaleas, for their strong leadership and swift action in revoking the asylum status of Mohanad Alkhatib, who poses a serious threat to the community and public.

“We also thank Prime Minister Mitsotakis and his government for their zero tolerance toward incitement and for taking the concerns of the Jewish community seriously and thank the Israeli Embassy in Athens for their work,” said EJA Director for E.U. Relations Ruth Daskalopoulou-Isaac.

The EJA also commended the Belgian authorities for denying Alkhatib’s asylum application and for investigating the serious concerns raised by his public conduct and online activity.

“However, where an individual is found to pose a threat to public order and community safety, investigation alone is not sufficient. Belgium should now take the necessary steps to ensure that Mr. Alkhatib is removed from Belgian territory in accordance with the law,” the Brussels-based organization said.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Anti-Israel Bias Europe
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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