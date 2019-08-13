Suspect arrested in Crown Heights anti-Semitic attack

A 39-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection with an anti-Semitic attack that took place on Friday evening in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., just before the beginning of Shabbat.

The man, identified as Kenya Dean from Brooklyn, allegedly sprayed a Jewish man with mace after shouting, “You Jews, Hitler should have finished you off.”

The man was arrested by New York Police and charged with a hate-crime assault, harassment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Crown Heights is home to the Chabad-Lubavitch movement and has one of the highest concentration of Jewish residents in New York City.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, 2018 saw a 55 percent increase in anti-Semitic assaults in New York compared to 2017.