Swastika flags hung on route to Stockholm as ‘tribute’ to Hitler’s birthday

Police in Sweden responded to reports from a highway near Stockholm where unknown individuals had suspended large red flags with swastikas from an overpass on Sunday morning.

Drivers on the Essingeleden highway, which connects the city of Solna in the north to the capital, were shocked to see the Nazi flags at the gateway to Stockholm and called the police. Officers arrived at the scene 20 minutes after the first report, took down the flags, and began an investigation.

Mats Eriksson, a spokesperson for the Stockholm police, told the SVT News outlet that authorities were investigating the incident on suspicion of “incitement against an ethnic group.”

According to police, the flags were likely displayed as part of a “tribute” to the birthday of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, whose birthday falls on April 20.

“I am appalled by images of Swastika flags in Stockholm, something we never thought to see in Europe again,” Israeli Ambassador to Sweden Ziv Nevo Kulman stated in a post on X.

Stockholm traffic report ⚠️ Drive with caution: OPEN NAZISM displayed overhead. This is NOT 1940...how is this still happening??



Credit: @Osint613 pic.twitter.com/Vo1MilJjP7 — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) April 20, 2025

Originally published by Israel Hayom.