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News   Antisemitism

‘There can be no illusion that the Iranian regime’s target is any Jewish community’

In Brussels, U.S. Special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun urged governments in Europe to step up security for Jewish communities.

Mar. 16, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz

‘There can be no illusion that the Iranian regime’s target is any Jewish community’

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Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun speaks at the JNS Visionary Leadership Assembly in New York City on Sept. 28, 2025, sharing how Jewish identity guides his work as U.S. special envoy–designate to combat antisemitism. Credit: JNS.
Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun speaks at the JNS Visionary Leadership Assembly in New York City on Sept. 28, 2025, sharing how Jewish identity guides his work as U.S. special envoy–designate to combat antisemitism. Credit: JNS.

U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism Rabbi Yehudah Kaploun held a briefing on Friday in Brussels with several ambassadors from several European countries and other senior diplomats, following a series of terrorist attacks this week against Jewish sites in Europe.

The briefing, arranged by the European Jewish Association (EJA), covered the ongoing rise of antisemitism and discussed what tools were needed to defeat it, as well as the need for increased co-operation between Europe and the United States on the issue.

Rabbi Kaploun made an urgent call to the ambassadors to tell their capitals to immediately step up security for Jewish communities on the continent after the spate of attacks on Jewish sites in Europe and the United States, including on synagogues in Rotterdam, Liège and Oslo, and a Jewish school in Amsterdam. In the Detroit area, a terrorist targeted a building where Jewish pre-schoolers were present

In Rotterdam, Liège and Amsterdam, the attacks were claimed by a pro-Iranian jihadist group based in Iraq.

“There can be no illusion that the Iranian regime’s target is any Jewish community. This should not come as a surprise to anyone. There is a huge rise in antisemitism in Europe and worldwide,’’ declared Rabbi Kaploun.

Rabbi Menahem Margolin, chairman of the EJA, said, “The message to the ambassadors was clear : governments must immediately step up security for Jewish communities. Terrorism and antisemitic activity are now increasing. throughout Europe.’’

During his visit, Rabbi Kaploun met Jewish leaders and visited the Jewish community of Liège.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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