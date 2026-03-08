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News   Antisemitism

Two Greater Toronto Area synagogues struck by gunfire

“We will not allow the targeting of Jewish institutions to become normalized,” B’nai Brith Canada declared.

Mar. 8, 2026
JNS Staff

Two Greater Toronto Area synagogues struck by gunfire

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Toronto Police Car
Credit: Toronto Police Service.

Two synagogues in Toronto, Canada’s Thornhill and North York neighborhoods were targeted in shootings overnight Friday, Toronto Police confirmed in a statement. There were no injuries in either incident.

The attacks on the Shaarei Shomayim and Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto (BAYT) synagogues came just days after another North York synagogue was hit by gunfire. Several bullet holes were found in the front windows of the neighborhood’s Temple Emanu‑El on March 2, according to Canadian media reports.

Anyone with information about the overnight shootings was asked to make contact with Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police further noted that they were investigating whether the incidents were connected, and recognized that the incidents must be “deeply concerning” for the city’s Jewish community.

Sharren Haskel, the Toronto-born Israeli deputy minister of foreign affairs, denounced the shootings as “antisemitic terrorism” in a statement late Saturday night in Israel.

“Since October 7, antisemitism has exploded across Canada and around the world. Jewish communities are under siege and governments at every level must do more to protect the Jewish community,” she said.

Anti-Jewish terror is a “result of a global failure to confront antisemitism and the hatred directed at the Jewish people,” Haskel tweeted, adding: “There is only one place in the world where Jews can truly guarantee their safety and defend themselves and that’s in Israel.”

Iddo Moed, Jerusalem’s ambassador to Canada, called on Ottawa to “act decisively to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the full protection of Jewish institutions across the country.”

“The safety of Canada’s Jewish community must remain a national priority and a collective responsibility,” the envoy added.

In response to the shootings, B’nai Brith Canada released a public statement during Shabbat “because we share the community’s frustration and concern.

“We will not allow the targeting of Jewish institutions to become normalized and will be sharing additional information after Shabbat on the necessary action our leaders must take to ensure the continued wellbeing and vitality of Canada’s Jewish communities,” the organization stated on X.

It further expressed its gratitude “for the prompt response of police to both the BAYT and the Shaarei Shomayim [synagogues].”

B’nai Brith added, “While we have not been made aware of any imminent threats, during these times of heightened division and tension globally, we encourage everyone to exercise additional caution. If you see something, please say something. Report concerns to the police, B’nai Brith, and to the Jewish Security Network. If you feel as if you are in danger call 911 immediately.”

Canada Diaspora Jewry
JNS Staff
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