More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

University of Denver to establish professorship in Holocaust, antisemitism studies

“There was nothing that explicitly connects antisemitism studies, which is a subdiscipline more popular in Europe, with the discipline of Holocaust studies,” Professor Adam Rovner told JNS.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Margery Reed Hall, University of Denver
Margery Reed Hall at the University of Denver in Colorado. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
(Jan. 28, 2026 / JNS)

Alongside Jared Polis, the first Jewish governor of Colorado, at the State Capitol, the University of Denver announced plans to become a global hub for scholarship on the Holocaust and antisemitism.

It did so on Jan. 27—International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking 81 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp—joined by Holocaust survivors and Colorado residents Osi Sladek and Barbara Steinmetz. Steinmetz also survived the firebombing of pro-Israel marchers in the city of Boulder last June.

The university will establish its first endowed professorship in Holocaust and antisemitism studies, part of DU’s Center for Judaic Studies.

Adam Rovner, director of the center, opened the event by emphasizing the center’s mission: “to educate America’s future leaders responsibly, to connect the generations, to inspire curiosity and to ask hard questions.”

Rovner told JNS that “we reached out to the governor’s people and decided to connect it to International Holocaust Remembrance Day to demonstrate that it’s not just commemoration that counts. We also need education, and that’s what we provide.”

He also noted the importance of studying contemporary manifestations of antisemitism.

“Contemporary manifestations that both come from the extreme right, from white nationalist groups. That’s something many of us have been familiar with for years,” he said, adding that “but an increasingly fringe left manifestation of antisemitism, which often takes the form of anti-Zionism. Now, I’m not going to say that anti-Zionism is entirely always antisemitic, but I think it is guilty until proven innocent.”

He noted that the university attracts students who engage in nuanced conversations about antisemitism and Israel in the classroom.

“The people who want to manipulate and mislead are a very tiny minority,” he said. “A lot of college students across the country were concerned, and I understand that concern with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. No doubt there was, and that exists. But that is different from expressing support of terrorist groups.”

Rovner pointed out that the endowed professorship’s position is new to the program. “We have not had anybody on faculty teach Holocaust studies,” he said, and “there was nothing that explicitly connects antisemitism studies, which is a subdiscipline more popular in Europe, with the discipline of Holocaust studies.”

“I wanted to raise the profile of this undoubted connection and make it angled so that a scholar can come to the university and look not only at what occurred throughout time and, depending on how you understand history, what led to the Holocaust,” he explained. “But also to look at the manifestations that have occurred since the Holocaust and to try to understand these threats to a civil society and try to connect them back to the war against the Jewish people.”

Rovner told JNS the program, which he described as the fourth-oldest Judaic studies center in the United States, primarily educates non-Jewish students. “Our classes at the center have an approximate 80% non-Jewish student body,” he said. “Those students are eager to learn about all kinds of facets of the Jewish experience.”

The university will soon launch a “high-profile search” for candidates.

At the Capitol event, Polis praised the initiative. “The promise of never again is frankly a call to action for all of us,” he said. “We also know that antisemitism continues to rear its ugly head, including right here on our own doorstep with the horrific attacks on Pearl Street Mall in Boulder that Barbara horrifically experienced and heroically survived.”

He added that “this new professor for Holocaust and antisemitism studies at the University of Denver is a really important way to elevate Holocaust awareness and education and understanding and responding to the rise we see in antisemitism today across the world.”

Campus Antisemitism Jewish Education Terrorism
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Sanders compares Israel with Sudan and Russia
The Vermont senator noted that Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, but still said the Jewish state was committing war crimes like Russia and Sudan.
July 10, 2026
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin