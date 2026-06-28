Ariella Cohen

“My sense is that John wanted to retire with the confidence that, in the absence of the first generation of Catholic and Jewish leaders who lay the foundation of friendship, these relations would grow and thrive,” the scholar Malka Simkovich told JNS.
Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal has asked New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to issue a posthumous pardon for Adams, a Polish-Jewish immigrant who was convicted and deported back to Europe, where she was later murdered by the Nazis.
Benny Gantz, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Gilad Erdan, Mosab Hassan Yousef, Nissim Black and leading voices in security, diplomacy, media, law and Jewish communal affairs headline the summit’s third day in Jerusalem.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, international adviser to the Israeli prime minister Caroline Glick and leading voices in diplomacy, technology, national security, law, media and faith headline the summit’s second day in Jerusalem.
It may be that left-wingers feel that by joining in with the “genocide” rhetoric, they are creating the conditions for a Jewish communal life dissociated from Zionism and Israel that will be respected by their non-Jewish comrades.
“The challenges facing American Jewry are also very profound,” Rabbi Menachem Genack told JNS. “The risk of rapid assimilation. The level of antisemitism that we’re seeing. The security challenges facing the State of Israel.”
“My sense is that John wanted to retire with the confidence that, in the absence of the first generation of Catholic and Jewish leaders who lay the foundation of friendship, these relations would grow and thrive,” the scholar Malka Simkovich told JNS.
Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal has asked New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to issue a posthumous pardon for Adams, a Polish-Jewish immigrant who was convicted and deported back to Europe, where she was later murdered by the Nazis.
Benny Gantz, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Gilad Erdan, Mosab Hassan Yousef, Nissim Black and leading voices in security, diplomacy, media, law and Jewish communal affairs headline the summit’s third day in Jerusalem.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, international adviser to the Israeli prime minister Caroline Glick and leading voices in diplomacy, technology, national security, law, media and faith headline the summit’s second day in Jerusalem.
It may be that left-wingers feel that by joining in with the “genocide” rhetoric, they are creating the conditions for a Jewish communal life dissociated from Zionism and Israel that will be respected by their non-Jewish comrades.
“The challenges facing American Jewry are also very profound,” Rabbi Menachem Genack told JNS. “The risk of rapid assimilation. The level of antisemitism that we’re seeing. The security challenges facing the State of Israel.”