Athens mayor spars with Israeli envoy, citing ‘unprecedented genocide’

( Aug. 3, 2025 / JNS )

The mayor of Athens lashed out at Israel’s ambassador to Greece on Sunday after the envoy denounced antisemitic graffiti in the city, accusing Jerusalem of deliberately targeting civilians and carrying out an “unprecedented genocide” in Gaza.

The war of words comes amid a series of antisemitic incidents targeting Israelis in Greece since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Israeli Ambassador Noam Katz told the Kathimerini daily that Israeli tourists have felt “uncomfortable” in Athens, citing the mayor’s failure to act against “organized minorities” responsible for antisemitic graffiti.

In response, Haris Doukas fired back on X, stating, “We have proved our strong opposition to violence and racism, and we do not take lessons in democracy from those who kill civilians.”

Doukas, a Socialist, added that “Athens, capital of a democratic country, fully respects its visitors and supports the right of free expression of its citizens.” He went on to say, “It is revolting that the ambassador concentrates on graffiti (that is clearly wiped off) while an unprecedented genocide is taking place in Gaza.”

Last week, two coaches from Israel’s national soccer team were attacked in Athens while speaking Hebrew in the city. In July, an Israeli tourist was assaulted by a group of Syrian migrants at a beach near the Greek capital, with one of them reportedly biting off a piece of his ear. A kosher burger eatery in Athens was vandalized last month in view of staff and patrons.

Meanwhile, Israeli tourists on a cruise ship were recently prevented from disembarking at the Greek island of Syros by anti-Israel activists.

Amid soaring transatlantic airfares and ongoing regional security concerns, Greece emerged as the leading summer travel destination for Israelis this year.