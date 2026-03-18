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Abha Shankar

Abha Shankar is the senior research fellow with the Washington, D.C.-based Investigative Project on Terrorism.

The Babri Masjid mosque in Ayodhya, India circa 1863-1887. Photo: Samuel Bourne/Wikimedia
Opinion
American Islamists continue to slander India’s Hindus
They cover up Islamist radicalism and terror by accusing Hindus of being “Nazis” and “fascists.”
Dec. 28, 2022
Abha Shankar
Islamist cleric Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi. Photo: Ebong abd/Wikimedia
Opinion
American Islamists are mourning an anti-Semitic radical cleric
Sep. 29, 2022
Abha Shankar
Logo for AMP, American Muslims for Palestine. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Judge finds evidence linking AMP to Hamas supporters for lawsuit to proceed
May. 24, 2022
Abha Shankar
Dr. Salah Al-Khalidi. Source: Facebook.
Opinion
US Islamist leader eulogizes Jordanian who predicted ‘Palestinians will rid world of Jews’
Dr. Salah Al-Khalidi, who recently died from complications due to COVID-19, spoke about “the violent, fierce and harsh war that is taking place right now between us and the pigs, the devils in the land of Palestine.”
Feb. 10, 2022
Abha Shankar
Palestinian supporters of Hamas participate in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of the founding of the terror organization, in Nablus on Dec. 14, 2018. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
Revised complaint bolsters AMP’s ties to old Hamas-support network
The Islamic Association for Palestine/American Muslim Society was the propaganda arm of a now-defunct network called the “Palestine Committee.” It was created by the Muslim Brotherhood to help Hamas politically and financially in the United States.
Apr. 10, 2019
Abha Shankar
Ibraheem Samirah. Credit: samirah4delegate.com.
Opinion
Virginia democratic candidate’s anti-Semitic past, recent apology
Ibraheem Samirah, the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 86th House of Delegates district, expressed remorse for his “ill-chosen words” that “added pain to the Jewish community.”
Feb. 19, 2019
Abha Shankar