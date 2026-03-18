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Aharon Loschak

A volunteer from Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois delivers “Seder in a Box” kits for Jewish medical staff, who are treating 3,000 coronavirus victims at a makeshift hospital in the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, April 7, 2020. Credit: Chabad.org/News.
Jewish Life
Last-minute seder deliveries to medical staff in Chicago
The governor and mayor put out a call for medical professionals, and very soon, these good souls began streaming in to help staff the emerging facility.
Apr. 8, 2020
Aharon Loschak