Dem congressman says Platner’s Nazi tattoo ‘disqualifying,’ says he isn’t endorsing the Republican in the race

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) said that Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo was “disqualifying,” before clarifying on Tuesday that he continues to support Democrats taking back the Senate “regardless” of the outcome in Maine’s primary.

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Auchincloss, who is Jewish and represents some of the largest Jewish communities in Massachusetts, cited Platner’s recent decision to cover up a skull-and-crossbones Nazi totenkopf tattoo on his chest and questioned the national appeal of Platner’s left-wing politics.

“I find that tattoo and his commentary about it to be personally disqualifying,” Auchincloss said. “I hope Maine voters agree with me.”

“I think that it would be a mistake for the Democratic Party to think that Graham Plattner’s brand of the Democratic Party is what wins us durable majorities throughout this country,” he added.

Polls suggest that Platner will likely be the Democratic nominee to challenge incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) in one of the most closely-watched races in the country to determine control of the Senate.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has dropped out of the Democratic primary, though her name will remain on the ballot for the June 9 election.

Auchincloss’s comments drew condemnation from some on the Left and praise from conservatives.

“Auchincloss should be primaried,” wrote Saikat Chakrabarti, a California congressional candidate and former chief-of-staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

“Jake Auchincloss is essentially endorsing Susan Collins in Maine,” Chakrabarti said. “Absolutely no excuse for a Democrat in the House to back a Republican for Senate in a crucial swing seat.”

“How refreshing to find someone willing to dissent with their party and acknowledge the fact that Graham Platner is an absolutely unacceptable choice for U.S. senator,” wrote Laurel Libby, a Republican who is a member of the Maine state House.

Auchincloss appeared to backtrack his comments on Tuesday, saying that while he would not support Platner in the primary, he was not endorsing Collins.

“Susan Collins is a rubber stamp for the worst admin in history,” he wrote . “Claims that I would endorse her, implicitly or otherwise, ignore my track record supporting Democrats to take back both chambers.”

“As I said months ago, I find Platner’s Nazi tattoo and his commentary about it personally disqualifying. If it were me I’d vote for someone else in the Maine Democratic primary,” he added. “Regardless of what happens in Maine, Democrats need to take back the Senate, and I’ll keep working hard to make it happen.”