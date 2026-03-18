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Ahmed Charai

Emblem of the fundamentalist Islamic movement founded in 1928, Society of the Muslim Brothers, on display during a press conference in their Cairo office. Photo by Maher Attar/Sygma via Getty Images.
Opinion
Only Trump can crush the Muslim Brotherhood
Islamist movements do not seek to participate in liberal democracies—they seek to exploit them until they can replace them.
Apr. 23, 2025
Ahmed Charai
The funeral of IDF Col. Jonathan Steinberg at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on Oct. 8, 2023. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
Opinion
‘We are all Israelis’
Oct. 9, 2023
Ahmed Charai
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Jake Sullivan’s moment
May. 8, 2023
Ahmed Charai