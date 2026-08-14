More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Some Jewish, Israeli restaurants becoming NYC matchmaking hubs

“Especially Jewish young people after Oct. 7, there’s this feeling of togetherness and wanting to be with people in person,” a Manhattan-based political publicist told JNS.

Anna Rahmanan
12 Chairs Cafe New York City
Credit: Courtesy of 12 Chairs Cafe, New York City.
(Aug. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Jewish and Israeli-owned restaurants in New York City appear to have a new off-menu offering: introducing Jewish singles to one another.

“I feel like going to a restaurant—whether kosher, Jewish- or Israeli-owned—I’m more likely to meet someone who is pro-Israel,” Skye Ostreicher, 35, told JNS.

Ostreicher, founder of the storytelling agency In the Room Media, is planning to celebrate her birthday over dinner at Port Sa’id, the Manhattan restaurant of Israeli chef Eyal Shani, in part because she sees it as somewhere to meet people who share values similar to hers.

“I’ve always thought the apps were strange,” she told JNS, of dating mobile sites. “Especially after the pandemic, people want real conversations with real people.”

Some Jewish- and Israeli-owned eateries across the Big Apple have become gathering places, where young Jews meet friends, build community and, at times, find romantic partners. The apparent trend comes as some young adults express fatigue with dating apps and seek more opportunities for in-person interaction.

12 Chairs Cafe New York City
Credit: Courtesy of 12 Chairs Cafe, New York City.

For some Jewish New Yorkers, restaurants can also provide a setting where a degree of shared cultural identity is already understood.

Restaurants like Motek, Malka, Buba Bureka, 12 Chairs Cafe and Michaeli Bakery have become popular gathering spots for young Jewish New Yorkers, and although the eateries aren’t marketing themselves as dating destinations, staff and patrons say that they have witnessed first dates, conversations between strangers and flirtation among customers.

“We’ve noticed a lot of people coming in on their first date,” a front-of-house employee at Michaeli Bakery’s Upper East Side location told JNS.

The staffer, who spoke anonymously, described a social atmosphere at the bakery.

“I’ve definitely been flirted with by customers here,” she told JNS. “I think bakeries are romantic, and I think this spot is both romantic and Jewish.”

At 12 Chairs Cafe, marketing director Kate Amrani has seen the restaurant’s Manhattan and Brooklyn locations become gathering places for young Jewish New Yorkers.

“12 Chairs is more than a place to grab a meal. It’s a real gathering spot for young Jewish New Yorkers,” she told JNS. “People come back knowing they’ll likely run into someone they know.”

Customers sometimes initiate conversations with people at neighboring tables, she has found.

“We see it happen,” Amrani told JNS. “People strike up conversations with the table next to them, sometimes exchanging numbers before they leave.”

12 Chairs Cafe New York City
Credit: Courtesy of 12 Chairs Cafe, New York City.

The restaurant’s staff have also heard from customers who formed relationships there.

“We’ve heard those stories many times—customers who met close friends here, and even a few who’ve told us they started dating someone they met at 12 Chairs,” she said.

Amrani does not necessarily attribute the restaurant’s social atmosphere to its Jewish clientele.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s about it being a specifically Jewish space that makes people comfortable,” she told JNS. “Our door is open to everyone.”

“I think it’s more that 12 Chairs has always felt warm and welcoming, so people naturally feel at ease connecting with whoever is around them,” she said.

For Adrien Lesser, a Manhattan-based political publicist, restaurants can double as modern communal gathering spaces.

“There are tables outside Ouri’s and everyone is very chatty,” she told JNS. “I’ve spoken to many people there. It’s like sitting at a bar and talking to the person next to you.”

Lesser thinks young Jews have become more interested in face-to-face interaction.

“Especially Jewish young people after Oct. 7, there’s this feeling of togetherness and wanting to be with people in person,” she said.

Lesser also sees the trend as an extension of longstanding Jewish traditions centered on food and community.

12 Chairs Cafe New York City
Credit: Courtesy of 12 Chairs Cafe, New York City.

“We were raised on Shabbat dinners, Passover and the High Holidays,” she said. “Those experiences have always revolved around gathering around a table.”

That communal atmosphere can also make dating more straightforward than the open-ended choices presented by dating apps, according to Lesser.

“Dating apps give you endless choices,” she told JNS. “Being in these spaces makes things a little easier.”

Rabbi Mark Wildes, founder and director of the Manhattan Jewish Experience, doesn’t think that the connection between Jewish communal spaces and dating is new.

“It’s always been this way,” he told JNS. “People come to MJE. They go to a cafe to meet each other.”

“It also depends on the age. Younger people want to be social,” the rabbi said. “They don’t care as much that they are meeting a specific person as a boyfriend or girlfriend, but in their late 20s and 30s, they are becoming more marriage-minded.”

Manhattan Jewish Experience’s programming illustrates how social interaction can develop around Jewish communal activities without dating being the primary purpose, according to the rabbi.

“The nice thing here is that when people are coming, they are not just coming to meet somebody. They came for a class,” he told JNS. “But they know when they go there from 7:30 to 8, there’s going to be sushi, wine and mingling, and even after.”

The communal nature of Jewish food and dining can also help explain why restaurants become gathering places, he said.

“I would imagine it brings more people to restaurants too, because people want to congregate,” Wildes told JNS. “Keeping kosher has had that effect in Jews living in the diaspora. It brings people together.”

“Eating is a really social thing that people do—a basic human need to congregate and be near each other,” he added.

Ariel Palitz, founding director of New York City’s official nightlife office under Bill de Blasio, thinks that hospitality venues have long served as places where people build community. Jewish restaurants are no exception, she told JNS.

“It’s a safe bet to go to these restaurants,” she said. “On dating apps, someone may identify as ‘Jewish,’ but you don’t necessarily know what that means to them.”

“In these spaces, there’s a shared cultural context,” she told JNS.

Food and Drink Arts and Entertainment
Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan, a writer and editor in New York, is founder of the site Pretty Kosher.
EXPLORE JNS
Melissa L. Farris
U.S. News
Justice Department files felony charges against woman accused of vandalizing World War II memorial on National Mall
“Vandalizing the World War II Memorial is an outrageous insult to all who served and Holocaust survivors, as well as all Americans and the values for which our country stands,” Sara J. Bloomfield, director of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, told JNS.
August 14, 2026 11:05 AM
Andrew Bernard
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Families of fallen demand Netanyahu renew offensive, defeat Hamas
Forum HaGevura (“The Heroism Forum”) warned in the letter, a copy of which the group provided to JNS, that Hamas was exploiting the fact that Israel stopped taking the initiative in Gaza.
August 14, 2026 01:44 AM
David Isaac
Ground activity by the Israeli Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip. Gaza Strip, Nov 30, 2025. Photo by TPS-IL.
Israel News
IDF strikes Hamas commander in northern Gaza
Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov denies claims of a financial deal with the terror group.
Aug. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Mamdani black and white silhouette
U.S. News
‘Worried for our brothers and sisters,’ Jews near NYC say of Mamdani’s mayorship
The mayor is not “an isolated New York phenomenon,” a Rockland County, N.Y., activist told JNS.
Aug. 12, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
07:22
Katz moves to transfer Judea and Samaria civilian enforcement to police
07:00
Agudath Israel helps drive Orthodox Jewish turnout at primary elections in St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis
05:51
Turkish FM Fidan threatens Israel after posing next to map erasing Jewish state
05:13
PMO spokesman calls Qusra incident ‘deplorable,’ stresses Israel is ‘state of law’
05:10
IDF confirms killing Hamas commander who held Israeli hostages
04:47
Israeli traveler, home from Congo, tests negative for Ebola
04:27
New US measures against Iran will bring unprecedented ‘economic isolation,’ Bessent says
03:05
IDF holds drill in Tel Aviv
02:52
IDF dismantles booby-trapped Hezbollah structure in Southern Lebanon
02:15
IDF slays Hamas commander who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
01:46
‘Alliance of Brothers': Israel sends team to earthquake-hit Colombia
01:08
Kushner marks six years since Abraham Accords: ‘Progress was possible’
01:05
Herzog marks Abraham Accords anniversary, calls to expand ‘circle of peace’
14:59
European soccer org to probe Nazi salutes reportedly directed at Israeli soccer fans during elimination match
14:55
Jayapal encourages student groups to host antisemite Hasan Piker after UW nixes official event
14:42
Yemen at highest risk to resume full-scale war since 2022 truce, UN says
14:36
Kushner reportedly to visit Israel next week to discuss Board of Peace deal
14:30
US could lose up to $26 billion in tax revenue due to countries dodging tariffs, White House says
14:21
Two charged in grenade attack at Tel Aviv area restaurant
14:16
UK, France among nations praising Lebanon for abolishing death penalty
13:53
Israelis who took part in five-day siege of Palestinian home in Samaria are ‘terrorists,’ Huckabee says
13:42
Poland thwarted Russian assassination attempt on US citizen in Warsaw, Polish prime minister says
13:41
Houthis take credit for drone attack on Saudi oil refinery
13:40
US State Department says its ending diversity programs in foreign service
13:40
Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty to murder of healthcare CEO
12:49
‘WSJ’: US sending new aircraft carrier to MidEast to replace USS Abraham Lincoln
12:41
US will keep naval blockade on Iran ‘indefinitely,’ Hegseth says
12:40
US officials say country reportedly lost 25% of reaper drones during Iran war
12:17
Judge dismisses federal antisemitism lawsuit against Harvard
11:03
Israeli envoy to Singapore presents credentials
11:02
Iran claims ships need its approval to transit Hormuz safely
09:44
IDF says it killed Hamas commander in southern Gaza, was planning attacks on troops
08:33
30 families return to Ganim, 21 years after northern Samaria disengagement
07:40
Iranian FM warns US of ‘bigger miscalculation’ over Strait of Hormuz
07:22
Israel receives thousands of tons of US military equipment
07:02
Israeli forces foil imminent attack, arrest three in Jenin
06:31
Israel, Lebanon shortlist countries for Hezbollah disarmament verification
06:21
Girl, 9, lightly wounded in Palestinian rock attack in Samaria
06:02
IDF dismantles two illegal structures near Qusra, Jalud in Samaria
05:32
X suspends Houthi ‘military’ spokesman
05:06
Israeli court imposes gag order on probe into Mali, Liel Yahalomi disappearance
04:55
Erdoğan vows ‘resolute’ fight for Palestinian statehood
04:23
IDF fires on Gaza terrorist who crossed truce line
04:21
Tel Aviv square officially named Hostages Square
04:13
Abbas presses Palestinian statehood in talks with Erdoğan
03:51
Anthropic in talks to buy Israeli AI startup Decart for $6 billion
03:21
Israel could see unusually heavy August rain
03:12
Huckabee: US Embassy asked Jerusalem to remove ‘Israeli terrorists’ in Qusra
02:35
CENTCOM: 59 vessels redirected as part of Iran naval blockade
02:12
Israel dispatches aid delegation to Colombia
More Updates
JNS TV
Mamdani protest End Jew Hatred
JNS TV / Think Twice
Understanding Oct. 7 as a ‘collective descent into evil’
August 13, 2026 11:45 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Something moved beneath Schumer’s feet
Stephen M. Flatow
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
Gaslighting on steroids
Melanie Phillips