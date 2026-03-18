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Alan A. Mazurek

Abe Silberstein
Opinion
In defense of Israel and a Jewish truth-teller
I find it interesting that every tweet that Abe Silberstein quotes to label ZOA national president Mort Klein as a bigot and a racist is completely and factually accurate. I challenge Silberstein to prove otherwise.
Jun. 22, 2020
Alan A. Mazurek