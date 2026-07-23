Palestinians stab Israeli man, 51, in Samaria

Two Palestinians stabbed a 51-year-old Israeli man on Thursday while he and other Israelis attempted to extinguish a fire in an area near the community of Itamar in Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces said.

An Israeli civilian at the scene witnessed the terrorist attack and killed the two terrorists, the military continued.

The victim was evacuated by a helicopter from the Israeli Air Force’s Unit 669 heliborne combat search and rescue extraction unit for further medical treatment at a hospital. He sustained serious wounds, the Magen David Adom national emergency service said in a statement.

IDF soldiers launched searches in the area of Beit Furik and have imposed a temporary cordon on the area, the army noted.

Investigators from Israel Fire and Rescue Services, and the Israel Police, have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the outbreak of the fire, according to the IDF.

Initial reports said that the victim was stabbed during an altercation with Palestinians at the Derech Avraham Farm, southeast of Nablus.

He and additional Israelis rushed to the scene to put out the fire that had spread over a large area.

“While we were providing security at the scene of a fire, civilians shouted to us that a man had been wounded in a stabbing,” medical technician Israel Arbus of the MDA service told Ynet.

“We immediately ran to the scene and found a man suffering from stab wounds to his body. We provided him with life-saving medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding, and, together with an IDF medical team, evacuated him to the hospital in serious condition.”