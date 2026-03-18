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Amanda Berman

Amnesty International USA executive director Paul O'Brien addresses the Women’s National Democratic Club, Washington, D.C., on March 9, 2022. Source: Twitter.
Opinion
Open letter to my fellow progressive Jews: Amnesty wants to tokenize you
The organization believes we can be “convinced over time” that Israel should not exist as a Jewish state.
Mar. 16, 2022
Amanda Berman