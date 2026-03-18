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Andy Borans

Students attend Israel's 70th Independence Day Celebration at University of California, San Diego on April 10, 2018 in La Jolla, United States. Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for AEPi.
Opinion
A day at the (Israeli) beach? Greater awareness is needed on college campuses
Students are enjoying the positive events celebrating Israel’s 70th anniversary, but they still have much to learn about the Jewish state’s remarkable people, extraordinary accomplishments and dynamic culture.
Apr. 26, 2018
Andy Borans