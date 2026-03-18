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Anoushka Naik

Anoushka Naik

Anoushka Naik is a senior at American University majoring in international studies.

Students at American University in Washington, D.C., protested in front of the president's house on campus because the university rejected a BDS resolution voted on by the students, on April 23, 2004. Photo by Robb Hill for “The Washington Post“ via Getty Images.
Opinion
The illusion of the majority
Unpacking the divestment vote at American University.
Nov. 13, 2024
Anoushka Naik