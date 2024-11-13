More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The illusion of the majority

Unpacking the divestment vote at American University.

Anoushka Naik
Students at American University in Washington, D.C., protested in front of the president's house on campus because the university rejected a BDS resolution voted on by the students, on April 23, 2004. Photo by Robb Hill for “The Washington Post“ via Getty Images.
Students at American University in Washington, D.C., protested in front of the president’s house on campus because the university rejected a BDS resolution voted on by the students, on April 23, 2004. Photo by Robb Hill for “The Washington Post“ via Getty Images.
Anoushka Naik
Anoushka Naik Anoushka Naik
Anoushka Naik is a senior at American University majoring in international studies.
(Nov. 13, 2024 / JNS)

The American University Student Government polled students between Oct. 8 and Oct. 11 on their opinions regarding divestment from Israel. Though more students voted in this year’s government elections than in previous years, only 2,093 students cast ballots—a meager 29% of the eligible voter population at the university in Washington, D.C. Of that insubstantial turnout, the results of the referendums on divestment from Israel proved there was no consensus on this issue. There was also not enough pressure for American University to divest.

The referendum on divestment asked students questions that were biased, misleading, inflammatory and simply untrue. They created a breeding ground for the kind of vile anti-Israel and antisemitic hatred we have seen time and time again on our college campus.

There were three “yes or no” questions. The first asked whether the board of trustees should “rescind AU’s long-standing position to oppose boycotts, divestment from Israel, and other related actions.” The second asked whether AU’s board of trustees should “disclose, boycott, divest and sanction all corporations.” The third asked whether AU’s board of trustees should boycott academic programs “complicit in the occupation and destruction of Palestinian life and land.”

Of the students who voted, some 66% voted yes to the first question, 64% voted yes to the second, and 55% voted yes to the third. Though this is a simple majority of the students who voted, this is not—as some claim—a victory for those who seek to boycott Israel. Since such an insignificant fraction of students voted, these results are skewed. The referendum on rescinding the university’s position on boycotts, which received the highest number of affirmative votes, still only received support from 19% of the eligible student body. That is not a consensus. By not voting, most AU students have made their position very clear: Divestment should not, by any means, be on the table for the academic institution.

However, student organizations, both recognized, like Students for Justice in Palestine, and unrecognized, like Jewish Voice for Peace, have claimed that the results of the referendum are a “victory.” Their claims of “record turnout” and students voting “to divest from the Israeli occupation” are merely a bold subversion of the truth.

To truly understand the impact of these falsifications on our community, it’s important to go back to April of this year when the undergraduate Senate first brought up the BDS resolution. The convoluted nature of how this vote came to fruition is even more of a reason for divestment to be off the table.

On a Shabbat right before Passover, the student government introduced the bill to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel, Israeli companies, and any company or individual with ties to the Jewish state. This resolution was purposefully hidden from the Jewish community. Numerous text messages from student senators requesting that no one inform members of Hillel or Students Supporting Israel (SSI) that the vote was happening were leaked.

Despite this clear attempt to sideline Jewish students, SSI members like myself showed up to speak against the passage of the resolution. We faced intimidation and harassment from students and faculty at the meeting. They physically blocked SSI members from being able to see by standing in front of them. They also mocked pro-Israel students during their speeches and took photos and videos to try to intimidate them. Despite this, the student government passed the BDS bill with an anonymous vote.

Then-American University president Sylvia Burwell instantly made it clear that divestment was not on the table. Despite this, the student government made further efforts to subvert equality and added the three BDS referendums onto the Senate election ballot. Some in the government are members of Students for Justice in Palestine, while others were persuaded by them. The way each referendum question was phrased was misleading, especially for students who know next to nothing about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict outside of social media.

As campus protests, movements to divest and disruptions have become more common since the horrific attacks against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, it becomes even more crucial to correctly interpret votes on referendums such as the ones the American University community voted last month. The only statement made by the recent vote is that divestment is not a matter of concern to the overwhelming majority of students.

It is critical for universities and the public not to take these proclaimed “victories” at face value. It is also vital that pro-Israel students continue to fight against the vicious antisemitism that plagues this campus. By collaborating, making our voices heard and engaging in activism in our communities, we can make this campus a safer, more inclusive space for the American University Jewish community.

Education BDS Movement Campus Antisemitism
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
03:57
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David