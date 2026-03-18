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Anthony Abma

Saudi blogger Mohammad Saud visits Israel’s Knesset in Jerusalem on July 22, 2019. Source: Arab Press.
Opinion
Time to stop feeding the crocodiles
Israelis are heading to the polls again in a few weeks, and the foolhardy chants to “End the Occupation” are already beginning. This only feeds the lethal “crocodiles” who rule in Gaza and Ramallah.
Aug. 1, 2019
Anthony Abma