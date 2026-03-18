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Ari Gordon

American Jewish Committee's Muslim-Jewish advisory council. Credit: AJC via Facebook.
Opinion
To defend Jewish interests, engage across differences
Contrary to what a few strident voices would have us believe, Muslim-Jewish relations in the United States are flourishing. Yet extreme voices in each of our communities seek divisiveness; they want to pull us away from this mutual affirmation.
Jun. 18, 2019
Ari Gordon