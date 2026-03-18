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Arieh Binyamin

Arieh Binyamin

Arieh Binyamin is the principal of the Beit Issie Shapiro’s Special Education School in Ra’anana.

beit issie shapiro
Opinion
Addressing the social and emotional challenges of special needs in war time
Disruptions in daily routines create an overwhelming sense of vulnerability for kids who rely heavily on predictability and structure.
Dec. 19, 2024
Arieh Binyamin