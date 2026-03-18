Ariel Ben Solomon

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
“Safwat Frij is the strong man within the Islamic Movement, and he believes in the political path of [Ra’am Party leader] Mansour Abbas that has paved the way for a new way to interact with the Israeli government,” said Shahin Sarsour, a former adviser to Arab Knesset members.
“Many Christian families living in Iraq and Syria are in poverty, and cannot afford proper celebrations,” said Capt. (res.) Shadi Khalloul, the head of the Israeli Christian Aramaic NGO and spokesman of the Christian Israel Defense Forces Officers Forum.