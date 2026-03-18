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Ariel Ben Solomon: Middle East Political Analysis and Commentary | JNS

Ariel Ben Solomon

Explore Ariel Ben Solomon’s analytical pieces on Middle East politics, Israel, and international relations at JNS.org.

Stay informed with expert commentary.

Rabbi Marc Schneier (center) with Rabbi Mendy Chitrik (third left) looking on and behind him his son, Rabbi Eliyahu Chitrik, in Doha, Qatar. Courtesy.
Features
Jewish life to blossom in Qatar?
While Doha supports radical elements in the region, it also seeks to promote its image in the West.
Jan. 9, 2023
Ariel Ben Solomon
Right-wing activists protest against a tour led by the far-left Breaking the Silence organization in Hebron, Nov. 2, 2022. Photo by Flash90.
Israel News
Far-left groups accused of campaign to delegitimize IDF soldiers
Dec. 7, 2022
Ariel Ben Solomon
Mourners participate in the funeral procession of Israeli teenager Tiran Fero in Daliyat al-Karmel, near Haifa, Nov. 24, 2022. Photo by Shir Torem/Flash90.
Israel News
Former Israeli minister: Druze tribal warfare tactics a model for Israel
Dec. 5, 2022
Ariel Ben Solomon
Hamas security personnel display their skills during a police academy graduation ceremony in Gaza City, Oct. 31, 2022. Photo by Attia Muhammed/Flash90.
Israel News
Why is Hamas arresting fighters firing rockets at Israel?
Muslim Brotherhood movements tend to avoid uninterrupted jihad and prefer a patient strategy of building grassroots support through social services and educational institutions.
Nov. 9, 2022
Ariel Ben Solomon
Balad members at party headquarters in Shfaram, in the Lower Galilee, as the exit polls from the Israeli general election are published, Nov. 1, 2022. Credit: Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
Internal strife means fewer Arab factions in 25th Knesset
The Israeli Arab public is responsible for the Balad Party not making it into the legislature, a Tel Aviv University expert says.
Nov. 3, 2022
Ariel Ben Solomon
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan, Sept. 15, 2022. Source: Mehr News Agency.
World News
Russia and Iran’s growing military and political ties worry Israel
They hold opposing interests and the mutual suspicion is still there, but the two countries have no better option.
Sep. 20, 2022
Ariel Ben Solomon
Saudi social-media influencer Mohammed Saud. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
Saudi social-media influencer: ‘Hope our nation will sign a peace treaty with Israel’
“Slowly, the country is becoming more open to different viewpoints, and people are starting to accept the fact that Jews are not our enemies,” says Mohammed Saud.
Aug. 11, 2022
Ariel Ben Solomon
Arab Israelis and left-wing activists in Haifa protest against recent escalation in Jerusalem on April 17, 2022. Photo by Shir Torem/Flash90.
Israel News
Why do Israeli Arabs continue to back violence and opposition to state?
The Arab-Israeli sector appreciates an ever-increasing high standard of living. So why are their leaders hostile towards the nation that has allowed them to flourish?
Apr. 21, 2022
Ariel Ben Solomon
U.S. President Joe Biden with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the White House. Feburary 2022. Source: Joe Biden/Twitter.
Israel News
With major non-NATO designation, America seems to court terror-supporting Qatar
“The relationship between Qatar and the United States is bizarre, and makes no strategic sense,” said Yigal Carmon, founder and president of the Middle East Media Research Institute.
Feb. 18, 2022
Ariel Ben Solomon
Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas at party headquarters in Tamra, on election night, March 23, 2021. Photo by Flash90.
Israel News
Islamic Movement’s new leader set to continue pragmatism, working with Israeli government
“Safwat Frij is the strong man within the Islamic Movement, and he believes in the political path of [Ra’am Party leader] Mansour Abbas that has paved the way for a new way to interact with the Israeli government,” said Shahin Sarsour, a former adviser to Arab Knesset members.
Feb. 8, 2022
Ariel Ben Solomon
Santa Claus, Jerusalem
Culture and Society
Marking Christmas, Israeli Christians are ‘thriving’ while Middle Eastern brethren face persecution
“Many Christian families living in Iraq and Syria are in poverty, and cannot afford proper celebrations,” said Capt. (res.) Shadi Khalloul, the head of the Israeli Christian Aramaic NGO and spokesman of the Christian Israel Defense Forces Officers Forum.
Dec. 24, 2021
Ariel Ben Solomon
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