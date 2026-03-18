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Ariel Danieli

Jewish twins were kept alive to be used in Josef Mengele's "medical" experiments. These children from Auschwitz were liberated by the Red Army in January 1945. Credit: USHMM/Belarusian State Archive of Documentary Film and Photography.
Opinion
Time to really talk about the Holocaust
The silence of the Holocaust is the silence of death and we cannot bear to hear it. So we covered over it with a new people, a new state, a new culture, a new language and with tales of heroism.
Apr. 8, 2021
Ariel Danieli