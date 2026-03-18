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Arnon Ofek

A Clalit HMO COVID-19 vaccination center in Jerusalem on Dec. 23, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Let’s hope this lockdown is Israel’s last
Israel’s health system and the government’s unprecedented achievement in importing a large number of vaccines in record time mean the country could be the first to achieve herd immunity.
Dec. 28, 2020
Arnon Ofek