More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Arnon Segal

Baker Eliezer Meir Seidel breaks bread for children to eat. Photo by Eli Cobin/www.mishpacha.com.
Features
Jewish wonder bread: Karnei Shomron baker produces 12 loaves of ‘Showbread’
Eliezer Meir Seidel’s bakery has become a research institute for bread and other meal offerings from the Temple period.
May. 21, 2025
Arnon Segal