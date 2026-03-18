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Austin Winslow

NCSY
Jewish Life
Some 2,500 teens worldwide make deeper connections with Israel this summer
The National Council of Synagogue Youth dedicates its programs to connecting, inspiring and empowering Jewish teen across the world through the use of Torah and tradition.
Aug. 12, 2019
Austin Winslow
Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu enjoys pre-Shabbat activities at the OneFamily Sleepaway camp in northern Israel in July 2019. Photo by Eytan Morgenstern.
Features
For Israeli children coping with loss, a week of hope and healing
Jul. 23, 2019
Austin Winslow