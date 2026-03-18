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Bassem Eid

Bassem Eid

Bassem Eid is a Palestinian human-rights activist. He lives in the West Bank.

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation GHF
Opinion
Israel’s just Gaza operation deserves the world’s support
The world may choose to look away, but the Jewish state will not. And neither should we.
Jun. 6, 2025
Bassem Eid
Anti-Hamas Protest in Gaza
Opinion
Gazans rally against Hamas. Will the West heed their call?
Apr. 8, 2025
Bassem Eid
Hamas, Islamic Jihad
Opinion
The wickedness perpetrated by Hamas can never be undone
Jan. 30, 2025
Bassem Eid
Hassan Nasrallah
Opinion
Israel has finally stopped a monster
Hezbollah’s ongoing provocations, coupled with its vast arsenal and preparations for invasion, left Israel with no choice.
Oct. 7, 2024
Bassem Eid
Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip, March 30, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Opinion
Palestinian Islamic Jihad is part of a global war against free nations
The terror group has longstanding ties with Al-Qaeda, Iran and the worldwide jihadist movement.
Aug. 9, 2022
Bassem Eid
F-18 “Top Gun: Maverick” fighter aircraft prepare to take off over the California sunset, June 2,, 2022, San Diego. Credit: Miguel Lagoa/Shutterstock.
Column
In real life ‘Top Gun’ threat, America prepares to confront Iranian threat
Just like in the movie, Israel’s rising generation of pilots and planners will need to turn to experienced hands who know better than anyone in the world how to handle the threat.
Aug. 1, 2022
Bassem Eid
Nakba
Opinion
Abolish ‘Nakba Day’
It fetishizes Palestinian displacement and minimizes that of Jews.
May. 12, 2022
Bassem Eid
Brown University
Opinion
Stop hate at Brown University
BDS exploits Palestinians, using us like a prop to demonize Israel and the Jewish people for the benefit of a political agenda.
Feb. 3, 2021
Bassem Eid
Rutgers University professor Jasbir Puar. Credit: Rutgers University.
Opinion
NYSCA stands by anti-Semitic keynote speaker
By not rejecting Rutgers University professor Jasbir Puar’s blatant anti-Semitism, the New York State Communication Association is proudly aligning with an anti-Jewish bigot.
Oct. 29, 2020
Bassem Eid