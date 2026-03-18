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Boise Kimber

Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin delivers an address at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland upon his arrival in the United States for a state visit, Jan. 1, 1978. Credit: USAF.
Opinion
Honoring Menachem Begin and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The legacies of these two men are more important than ever as American Jews face emboldened forms of anti-Semitism.
Feb. 16, 2021
Boise Kimber