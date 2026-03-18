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Brandon Lurie

New York University’s campus in Greenwich Village. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Love of Israel possible at American universities
In my experience, the anti-Israel students and groups were small groups of radicalized students that occupied a large megaphone. Their following wasn’t large, but their voice was.
Oct. 24, 2018
Brandon Lurie