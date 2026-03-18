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Carol Basri

A Passover Haggadah from 1902. One of very few Hebrew manuscripts recovered from the Mukhabarat, Saddam Hussein’s Intelligence Headquarters, this Haggadah was hand-lettered and decorated by an Iraqi youth. Credit: National Archives.
Opinion
Ending national cultural expropriation
Jews and other groups are not just losing their homes and communities, but their communal treasures, personal assets and, by extension, their history.
May. 29, 2018
Carol Basri