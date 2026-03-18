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Chloe Greenfield

A plane carrying 219 new immigrants from Ethiopia landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport as part of the second arrival of “Operation Tzur Israel” (“Rock of Israel”), Dec. 22, 2020. Photo by Avishag Shaar Yeshuv.
Opinion
The push to ‘other’ the identities of Israeli Jews
Anti-Semitic groups on college campuses level accusations that Israel is some kind of white, colonialist endeavor, neglecting the fact that the country is primarily composed of people of color.
Jun. 23, 2021
Chloe Greenfield