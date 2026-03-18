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David Hirsh

An anti-Israel protest in Times Square, New York City, May 11, 2021. Credit: Andrew Ratto/Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The UN Durban anti-racist process: Projecting racism onto Israel
Today, academics and student activists across the world are signing declarations affirming that the destruction of Israel is foundational both to their scholarship and their morality.
Sep. 20, 2021
David Hirsh