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David N. Wecht

Israeli children wave Israeli flags ahead of the country's 73rd Independence Day, at a kindergarten in Moshav Yashresh, April 13, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Opinion
Young Jews, stand up for your people!
Our enemies will always be there, but we will survive them through what we do, how we live and how we advance the Jewish future
Apr. 27, 2022
David N. Wecht