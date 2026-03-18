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Deidre Berger

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (right) meets with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Jerusalem, April 25, 2017. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
It’s time for a reset in the German-Israeli relationship
May. 12, 2017
Deidre Berger