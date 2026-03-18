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Diana Buttu

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas addresses the general debate of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 20, 2017. Credit: U.N. Photo/Cia Pak.
Opinion
Abbas misses a chance to help Palestinians
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas continues to insist that peace negotiations with Israel are the only path to liberation, even though they have proven time and again to be the path to our further subjugation.
Oct. 4, 2018
Diana Buttu