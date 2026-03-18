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Dmitry Shiglik

Israelis participate in a march to celebrate Israel's 71st Independence Day near Havat Gilad in Judea and Samaria on May 9, 2019. Photo by Hillel Maeir/Flash90.
Opinion
Proud Zionists will not be silenced
The American Zionist Movement election committee’s unilateral decision to change payment conditions for voter registration just before World Zionist Congress elections is about denying the weakest Jews their democratic rights.
Jan. 14, 2020
Dmitry Shiglik