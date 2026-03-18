Dmitry Shiglik

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The American Zionist Movement election committee’s unilateral decision to change payment conditions for voter registration just before World Zionist Congress elections is about denying the weakest Jews their democratic rights.