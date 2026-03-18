More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Dore Feith

Hezbollah and Lebanese flags. Credit: Arthur Sarradin.
Opinion
Biden should not try to resolve Lebanon-Israel dispute
Because the Beirut government is endemically corrupt and under Hezbollah control, the United States cannot alleviate Lebanon’s suffering right now.
Nov. 29, 2021
Dore Feith
An employee of the Palestinian Authority displaying money he withdrew from a bank in Gaza City on June 11, 2014. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Column
A new Palestinian NGO decree might halt US aid to the West Bank and Gaza
Aug. 25, 2021
Dore Feith