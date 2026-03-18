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Doron Tamir

Harvesters work in the wheat field in Ukraine. Credit: zmeypetrov/Shutterstock.
Opinion
In war, economics outflank tanks
It’s difficult for states to plan the military, political and economic domains in an integrated manner, and then sew them together into a single coherent plan.
Jun. 14, 2022
Doron Tamir