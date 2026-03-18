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Eden Zurek

Children learn to use different tools and crafts from students in the Department of Industrial Design at Bezalel Academy in Jerusalem as part of the annual Dead Sea Seminar, February 2020. Photo by Avgar Idan.
Features
Using natural materials, ancient crafts to create breakthrough designs at the Dead Sea
Workshops at an annual design seminar include blacksmithing, sand-casting, Bedouin-style weaving, plastic rotation, wood-engraving and 3D printing with mud and coffee.
Feb. 10, 2020
Eden Zurek