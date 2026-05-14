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Moskowitz urges Jews to ‘play offense’ at Israeli Independence Day celebration in Washington

“We have to stop the defense,” the Florida congressman said. “You’re not going to mess with us.”

May 14, 2026
Credit: Israeli Embassy to the United States
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Rep. Jared Moskowitz at the Israeli Embassy’s celebration honoring Israel’s 78th Independence Day, at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., May 13, 2026. Credit: Israeli Embassy to the United States
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) urged Jews “to stand up, to fight back, to play offense” on Wednesday as Trump administration officials and bipartisan lawmakers gathered in Washington, D.C., to celebrate Israel’s 78th Independence Day.

“We have to stop the defense,” Moskowitz said at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, hosted by Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter. “We as Jews feel like if we just educate people, if we just give them the information, if we just talk to them, they’ll finally understand.

“We need to make it very clear that’s not going to fly,” he added. “You’re not going to mess with us.”

The Israeli Embassy in Washington said the reception celebrated the U.S.-Israel alliance and marked the first Israeli Independence Day event in 12 years with no Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) praised the longstanding bipartisan support for Israel.

“We should feel proud of the U.S.-Israel relationship, of the independence, of what it’s done for America, of the bipartisan nature, historically, of the relationship,” Gottheimer said. “Thank God we have Israel to help us fight terror, to stand for freedom and to stand for democracy.”

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, the evening’s keynote speaker, said that “Israel’s strength as an economic and technological powerhouse reflects the power of innovation, resilience and freedom.”

“The United States looks forward to further advancing energy security, prosperity, and opportunity alongside our closest ally in the region,” Wright said.

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