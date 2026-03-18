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Elana Yael Heideman

A panorama of Jerusalem. Credit: JekLi/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Jerusalem must be raised above politics
For the sake of the Jewish future, all must be welcome, safe and free in our holiest city.
Jan. 29, 2023
Elana Yael Heideman
Nobel Prize laureate Elie Wiesel speaks at an awards ceremony held at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. Wiesel received the Jerusalem guardian award in recognition of his unwavering defense of Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the Jewish people. Aug. 31, 2010. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Fear, memory and action inspired by Elie Wiesel
Jul. 3, 2022
Elana Yael Heideman
Netanel Ilan. Credit: The Israel Forever Foundation.
Opinion
Women pray for the healing of Netanel Felber
Jan. 13, 2019
Elana Yael Heideman