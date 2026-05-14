Today is Declaration Day

There are dates that the world remembers without effort, and there are dates that we, as Jews, must teach the world to remember. The May 14 is one of those dates.

It is the day on which the modern State of Israel was declared into legal existence, witnessed by the international community and inscribed into the historical record of nations. And yet, year after year, it slips past in the quiet space between our calendar and the world’s, observed by us with joy on the 5th of Iyar, and almost entirely unrecognized in the language the rest of the world speaks.

This is not a small thing. The dates a society remembers shape the stories it tells, and the stories it tells shape the identity it passes on. When May 14 is allowed to fade from the world’s awareness, what fades with it is the public, documented, internationally witnessed truth of how Israel came to be.

We are left with the inner observance, beautiful and essential as it is, but disconnected from the larger story of Israel’s rightful place among the nations of the world. And in that disconnection, a vacuum forms. A vacuum that others, with very different narratives, are increasingly eager to fill.

This is why the Israel Forever Foundation launched the Declaration Day initiative for global awareness and action. Not as a competing observance to Israel Independence Day (Yom Ha’atzmaut), which belongs to the Jewish nation in the deepest possible way, but as a proactive opportunity to affix May 14 as the historical milestone it was in 1948. To carry our Yom Ha’atzmaut celebrations from within our communities outward, and to invoke May 14 for its historic justice. To say, plainly and publicly, that on this day, in the Tel Aviv Museum on Rothschild Boulevard, David Ben-Gurion stood before 37 of our leaders, survivors and builders and proclaimed the Declaration of the Establishment of the State of Israel. That just 11 minutes later, the United States extended formal recognition. That the document Ben-Gurion read was not a wish or a prayer but a legal proclamation, witnessed and signed, with consequences that have endured for 78 years and continue to endure today.

Declaration Day is not left. Declaration Day is not right. It is as straight as a fact in history. It is not hasbara, and it is not advocacy in the political sense of the word. It is simply the truth, and the truth is something we have an obligation to protect.

This year, our official Declaration Day commemorations are taking place at the Knesset in Jerusalem, at the Embassy of Israel in Washington, D.C., and by the Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations. We are honored to be marking this day alongside Israeli leadership, members of the diplomatic community and a growing global community of supporters who understand that international recognition is not something received once and assumed forever. It is something every generation must claim, defend and pass on.

In recent months, in conversations with partners across the world, from rabbis to ambassadors to educators to students who are only just beginning to understand what is at stake, the same urgent theme has emerged. The world is forgetting, and forgetting faster than we ever imagined possible. Voices that did not exist in the public square a decade ago now compete daily to tell our story for us, and to tell it badly. The legal foundations of Israel’s establishment, once treated as historical fact, are openly contested in classrooms, in newsrooms and in institutions that once knew better. What we assumed had been settled, witnessed and recorded is being unsettled in real time.

This is what makes Declaration Day urgent. Not the calendar, but the moment we are living in. Let those who reject Israel have their narrative of lies. As long as we, the Jewish people and our friends, protect our history of truth, we will take a step forward no matter what comes. We are a people of life, and the Declaration itself moves through the entire arc of our experience, ending with a message of life and continuity.

But we cannot protect what we do not name. We cannot pass on what we do not teach. And we cannot expect the world to remember a date that we ourselves treat as a quiet observance held only in Hebrew, behind closed doors. If we do not insist on May 14 publicly, in the language the world reads, then we will have left the next generation to inherit our silence. We will have denied them the ability to point to a date, read aloud from a document and carry a moral clarity into every conversation about who we are and where we belong.

What more can we do to ensure this date is not forgotten? We can make our own declarations. We can host gatherings, large or small, in our homes, schools, campuses and community centers. We can read the words of the Declaration aloud so that the document does not become an artifact, but remains a living statement of who we are.

We can use the platforms we have, however modest, to insist that May 14 is a day worth knowing, worth marking and worth defending. We can submit a personal or group video declaration. We can bring the Declaration Day exhibition into our communities. We can ask our city councils, our state and national leaders to formally recognize the day. We can take over Instagram. We can fill the public square with our truth.

Today is Declaration Day. And the work of cementing this date for perpetuity is not the work of one organization, or one year, or one ceremony. It is the work of every person who refuses to let the truth of May 14 fade from public memory. It is the work of every parent, teacher, friend of Israel and citizen of the world who understands that historical truth, once lost, is very difficult to recover.

After 2,000 years of waiting, the Jewish people came home. It was legal. It was witnessed. It is legitimate. And we will not allow this truth to be erased.