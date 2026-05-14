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NYC Council prepares for possible override of Mamdani veto on ‘buffer zone’ bill

The legislation, which aims to shield educational institutions from disruptive protests, passed the council in March without a veto-proof majority.

May 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mamdani Menin
Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, and Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, hold a press conference at City Hall, April 28, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council members are preparing for a possible override vote on a “buffer zone” bill vetoed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, though the vote is not yet scheduled, according to her office.

Jack Lobel, Menin’s deputy press secretary, denied reports that the council would vote on the measure, which aims to shield educational institutions from disruptive protests, on May 14.

“Speaker Menin is engaging in conversations with council colleagues about Int. 175-B, and that member-driven process will determine next steps,” Lobel told JNS.

Mamdani rejected the legislation on April 24 after it passed the council 30-19, short of the veto-proof majority needed for an override. The mayor said the bill’s definition of educational institutions was overly broad and warned it could raise constitutional concerns involving free speech and protest rights.

The measure would require the NYPD to establish plans for managing protests near educational facilities. It was part of a broader package advanced by Menin following anti-Israel demonstrations outside synagogues and Jewish institutions in New York City.

Mamdani allowed a separate measure concerning houses of worship to become law without his signature after it passed with a veto-proof majority.

Opposition to Int. 175-B has intensified since the veto. A coalition of 13 unions urged the council to sustain Mamdani’s decision, while the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America is encouraging its members to pressure the council to uphold the veto, arguing the bill “represents a clear attempt to silence the Palestinian solidarity movement.”

Under council rules, lawmakers can override a mayoral veto with a two-thirds vote. In the 51-member council, that would require 34 votes.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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