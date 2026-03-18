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Elianna Mandell Braner

Eliana Mandell Braner

Eliana Mandell Braner is the executive director of the Koby Mandell Foundation.

Senai Guedalia, the widow of Yosef Guedalia, a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces killed in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Oct. 7, 2023, lights the first Chanukah candle on his grave at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on Dec. 25, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Opinion
Resilience is the path forward
The bereaved families that I have met are inspiring people, they get up every morning, holding the deepest pain in one hand and hope in the other.
Jan. 1, 2025
Eliana Mandell Braner