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Elie Abadie

The flags of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain on the side of a road in Netanya on Sept. 14, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
An open letter to Tom Friedman from the UAE
Your assertion that “among the Israeli groups aggressively reaching out to the Gulf Arabs to come visit are right-wing Jewish settlers” is completely unfounded.
Mar. 24, 2021
Elie Abadie