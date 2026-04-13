Mohammad Tawhidi

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Nuclear enrichment ‘central issue’ for US in talks with Iran, Netanyahu says
“This is their focus, and of course, it is important to us as well,” said the premier.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Another anti-Israel flotilla attempting to sail to Gaza
Stormy weather delays a Barcelona-launched flotilla of more than 70 protest vessels, as organizers vow to resume once seas calm.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
IDF seizes Lebanese stadium where Nasrallah threatened Jewish state in 2000
“Full operational control of Bint Jbeil will be achieved within days,” a military official said.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
‘We must take our fate into our own hands,’ IDF chief tells troops ahead of Yom Hashoah
“From the ashes, the loss, and the devastation, a clear cry arose: to be a free people in our land,” the IDF chief of staff wrote.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
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Education
Congress
U.S. News
At NYC event ahead of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust survivors and local officials talk about responsibility of memory
“We need to be remembering the memories of those who were killed in the Holocaust, my grandfather being one of them,” Julie Menin, the New York City Council speaker, told JNS.
Apr. 13, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
World News
Pakistani defense minister says still chance to restart U.S.-Iran negotiations
I do not want to speculate anything, but the environment after the talks is fine,” said Khawaja Asif.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
US strips trio with Iranian regime ties of green cards, processes for deportation
“The Trump administration will never allow America to become a home for foreign nationals tied to anti-American terrorist regimes,” the State Department said.
Apr. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
World News
UK AWOL as US announces Hormuz blockade
“We’re not supporting the blockade,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer told
BBC Radio 5 Live
.
Apr. 13, 2026
David Isaac
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
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Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
Pakistani defense minister says still chance to restart U.S.-Iran negotiations
I do not want to speculate anything, but the environment after the talks is fine,” said Khawaja Asif.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
UK AWOL as US announces Hormuz blockade
“We’re not supporting the blockade,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer told
BBC Radio 5 Live
.
Apr. 13, 2026
David Isaac
World News
UK topped per capita antisemitic assaults in 2025, report finds
Israeli ministry ranks Britain highest among major Jewish communities; U.S. leads in total cases but has lowest rate per capita.
Apr. 13, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Another anti-Israel flotilla attempting to sail to Gaza
Stormy weather delays a Barcelona-launched flotilla of more than 70 protest vessels, as organizers vow to resume once seas calm.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
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Legal Affairs
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UK topped per capita antisemitic assaults in 2025, report finds
Israeli ministry ranks Britain highest among major Jewish communities; U.S. leads in total cases but has lowest rate per capita.
Apr. 13, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Ireland concert hall cancels Israel aid event for second time
Magen David Adom Ireland head decries “antisemitic censorship.”
Apr. 13, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Antisemitism
TAU: Record deadly antisemitic violence in 2025
Twenty Jews were killed and severe antisemitic assaults surged worldwide, with incidents far above pre-war levels, Tel Aviv University’s annual report says.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Despite war, a dozen Holocaust survivors from Israel join March of the Living in Poland
Survivors warn that rising global antisemitism echoes lessons the world still struggles to learn.
Apr. 13, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
U.S. News
WATCH: Trump wishes the Jewish people ‘a very happy Passover’
“This week we are reminded that with true faith, eternal hope and the power of prayer, nothing can stop the people of God.”
Apr. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
Passover as a reminder of resilience, connection and hope
It appears as “a living educational framework—a connection between Jewish communities in Israel and abroad, and a reflection of the strength of these communities across generations.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines
Kalman Meir Bar releases special rules for holiday eve, advising evacuees and bomb shelter residents on leaven searches during war.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
Culture
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Dutch Jewish group wants visa ban for Kanye West
The country’s main watchdog on antisemitism, CIDI, urged the government to follow the example of the U.K.
Apr. 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
U.S. News
Amid war, Passover ‘food becomes more than food,’ Manischewitz says
“It becomes comfort, continuity and a way to feel connected to tradition and to one another at home,” Talia Sabag, of the Manischewitz parent company Kayko, told JNS.
Mar. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
,
Menachem Wecker
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
National Library of Israel reveals Iranian Haggadah with Persian poem
Judeo-Persian manuscript honors the Montefiores and their connection to the rebuilding of Jerusalem.
Mar. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Features
Feature
Mamdani decision to sign documents on old, wooden desk on street corners a ‘head scratcher,’ experts say
“He wants to flex his authority as mayor of New York City, so he brings the desk outside to show he should be taken seriously,” Beverly Hallberg, president of District Media Group, told JNS.
Apr. 10, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Feature
Some 60 years after joining Boy Scouts, Ricky Mason is its first Jewish board chair in half a century
“My mother told me I was gonna do it, and so that was sort of enough for me,” he told JNS of becoming an Eagle Scout.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Feature
Coping with hospital patients in wartime
“Whoever doesn’t live here can’t understand how complicated it is to maintain a routine in this chaos,” said Dr. Tamar Etzioni-Friedman at Haifa’s Carmel Medical Center.
Apr. 10, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
Inside the Red Unit: The IDF women trained to think like the enemy
The soldiers study Hezbollah and Hamas down to the smallest tactical detail
,
then use that knowledge to expose every gap in Israel’s defenses.
Apr. 8, 2026
Eyal Levi
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
From the Editor-in-Chief
Iran hasn’t won, and America hasn’t lost … yet
The assumption that the ceasefire means the Islamist regime has triumphed is premature at best. What follows will determine whether President Trump miscalculated.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Hormuz and uranium put Trump’s art of the deal with Iran to the test
Without resolving Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and maritime threats, diplomacy risks becoming an illusion.
Apr. 13, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
Stop spreading the ‘settler violence’ libel
The media, NGOs, the Palestinian Authority and even certain statements by Diaspora leaders ignore the real problem and only serve to add to rising international antisemitism.
Apr. 12, 2026
Morton A. Klein
Opinion
The toxic cocktail blinding the West
When the messenger is dismissed, the message is often discarded with it.
Apr. 12, 2026
Moshe R. Manheim
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / JLMinute
Why a ceasefire with Iran may be more dangerous than it looks
Apr. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Josh Hasten
JNS TV / The Quad
A closer look at what’s happening inside Iran
Apr. 13, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV / Straight Up
Middle East conflict analysis: Trump, Iran, and the limits of prediction
Apr. 13, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Our Middle East
The hidden strategy behind Iran’s ceasefire the West overlooks
Apr. 12, 2026
Dan Diker
,
Khaled Abu Toameh
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
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Israel
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Nuclear enrichment ‘central issue’ for US in talks with Iran, Netanyahu says
“This is their focus, and of course, it is important to us as well,” said the premier.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Another anti-Israel flotilla attempting to sail to Gaza
Stormy weather delays a Barcelona-launched flotilla of more than 70 protest vessels, as organizers vow to resume once seas calm.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
IDF seizes Lebanese stadium where Nasrallah threatened Jewish state in 2000
“Full operational control of Bint Jbeil will be achieved within days,” a military official said.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
‘We must take our fate into our own hands,’ IDF chief tells troops ahead of Yom Hashoah
“From the ashes, the loss, and the devastation, a clear cry arose: to be a free people in our land,” the IDF chief of staff wrote.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
At NYC event ahead of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust survivors and local officials talk about responsibility of memory
“We need to be remembering the memories of those who were killed in the Holocaust, my grandfather being one of them,” Julie Menin, the New York City Council speaker, told JNS.
Apr. 13, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
World News
Pakistani defense minister says still chance to restart U.S.-Iran negotiations
I do not want to speculate anything, but the environment after the talks is fine,” said Khawaja Asif.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
US strips trio with Iranian regime ties of green cards, processes for deportation
“The Trump administration will never allow America to become a home for foreign nationals tied to anti-American terrorist regimes,” the State Department said.
Apr. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
World News
UK AWOL as US announces Hormuz blockade
“We’re not supporting the blockade,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer told
BBC Radio 5 Live
.
Apr. 13, 2026
David Isaac
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
Pakistani defense minister says still chance to restart U.S.-Iran negotiations
I do not want to speculate anything, but the environment after the talks is fine,” said Khawaja Asif.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
UK AWOL as US announces Hormuz blockade
“We’re not supporting the blockade,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer told
BBC Radio 5 Live
.
Apr. 13, 2026
David Isaac
World News
UK topped per capita antisemitic assaults in 2025, report finds
Israeli ministry ranks Britain highest among major Jewish communities; U.S. leads in total cases but has lowest rate per capita.
Apr. 13, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Another anti-Israel flotilla attempting to sail to Gaza
Stormy weather delays a Barcelona-launched flotilla of more than 70 protest vessels, as organizers vow to resume once seas calm.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
World News
UK topped per capita antisemitic assaults in 2025, report finds
Israeli ministry ranks Britain highest among major Jewish communities; U.S. leads in total cases but has lowest rate per capita.
Apr. 13, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Ireland concert hall cancels Israel aid event for second time
Magen David Adom Ireland head decries “antisemitic censorship.”
Apr. 13, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Antisemitism
TAU: Record deadly antisemitic violence in 2025
Twenty Jews were killed and severe antisemitic assaults surged worldwide, with incidents far above pre-war levels, Tel Aviv University’s annual report says.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Despite war, a dozen Holocaust survivors from Israel join March of the Living in Poland
Survivors warn that rising global antisemitism echoes lessons the world still struggles to learn.
Apr. 13, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
U.S. News
WATCH: Trump wishes the Jewish people ‘a very happy Passover’
“This week we are reminded that with true faith, eternal hope and the power of prayer, nothing can stop the people of God.”
Apr. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
Passover as a reminder of resilience, connection and hope
It appears as “a living educational framework—a connection between Jewish communities in Israel and abroad, and a reflection of the strength of these communities across generations.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines
Kalman Meir Bar releases special rules for holiday eve, advising evacuees and bomb shelter residents on leaven searches during war.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Science and Technology
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Sports
Obituaries
Religion
Antisemitism
Dutch Jewish group wants visa ban for Kanye West
The country’s main watchdog on antisemitism, CIDI, urged the government to follow the example of the U.K.
Apr. 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
U.S. News
Amid war, Passover ‘food becomes more than food,’ Manischewitz says
“It becomes comfort, continuity and a way to feel connected to tradition and to one another at home,” Talia Sabag, of the Manischewitz parent company Kayko, told JNS.
Mar. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
,
Menachem Wecker
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
National Library of Israel reveals Iranian Haggadah with Persian poem
Judeo-Persian manuscript honors the Montefiores and their connection to the rebuilding of Jerusalem.
Mar. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Features
Feature
Mamdani decision to sign documents on old, wooden desk on street corners a ‘head scratcher,’ experts say
“He wants to flex his authority as mayor of New York City, so he brings the desk outside to show he should be taken seriously,” Beverly Hallberg, president of District Media Group, told JNS.
Apr. 10, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Feature
Some 60 years after joining Boy Scouts, Ricky Mason is its first Jewish board chair in half a century
“My mother told me I was gonna do it, and so that was sort of enough for me,” he told JNS of becoming an Eagle Scout.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Feature
Coping with hospital patients in wartime
“Whoever doesn’t live here can’t understand how complicated it is to maintain a routine in this chaos,” said Dr. Tamar Etzioni-Friedman at Haifa’s Carmel Medical Center.
Apr. 10, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
Inside the Red Unit: The IDF women trained to think like the enemy
The soldiers study Hezbollah and Hamas down to the smallest tactical detail
,
then use that knowledge to expose every gap in Israel’s defenses.
Apr. 8, 2026
Eyal Levi
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
From the Editor-in-Chief
Iran hasn’t won, and America hasn’t lost … yet
The assumption that the ceasefire means the Islamist regime has triumphed is premature at best. What follows will determine whether President Trump miscalculated.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Hormuz and uranium put Trump’s art of the deal with Iran to the test
Without resolving Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and maritime threats, diplomacy risks becoming an illusion.
Apr. 13, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
Stop spreading the ‘settler violence’ libel
The media, NGOs, the Palestinian Authority and even certain statements by Diaspora leaders ignore the real problem and only serve to add to rising international antisemitism.
Apr. 12, 2026
Morton A. Klein
Opinion
The toxic cocktail blinding the West
When the messenger is dismissed, the message is often discarded with it.
Apr. 12, 2026
Moshe R. Manheim
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / JLMinute
Why a ceasefire with Iran may be more dangerous than it looks
Apr. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Josh Hasten
JNS TV / The Quad
A closer look at what’s happening inside Iran
Apr. 13, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV / Straight Up
Middle East conflict analysis: Trump, Iran, and the limits of prediction
Apr. 13, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Our Middle East
The hidden strategy behind Iran’s ceasefire the West overlooks
Apr. 12, 2026
Dan Diker
,
Khaled Abu Toameh
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
Israel
U.S.
World
Antisemitism
Jewish Life
Culture
Features
Opinion
JNS TV
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
More
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Mohammad Tawhidi
Opinion
Next steps for the Abraham Accords
The three Abrahamic faiths must now come together to bring our shared values to the world.
Jan. 3, 2023
Elie Abadie
,
Mohammad Tawhidi
,
Carlos Luna Lam